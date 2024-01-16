 Skip to content

Dwarves Mining Idle update for 16 January 2024

Update v0.3.20

Last edited by Wendy

Sorry for the slower updates. I've been really busy working on some of our other projects so the Dwarves Mining Idle updates might be a bit slow for awhile.

In this update I started to disclose more information. Look for the Green informational(i) button on the top bar of a window. This is a button you can click to get more information about a window and more.

Patch Notes

UI
  • Added informational(i) for almost all Windows. This will help if you need more info about certain aspects of the game, and discloses diminishing returns, etc.
  • Removed all Health perks from Book Window.

Dwarf

  • Dwarves will now rest if their stamina isn't full when idle.
  • Dwarf names will now scale based on zoom.
  • Removed Dwarf Health. It was an unused feature that I didn't want to incorporate further into the game. I have plans in the future for better stuff!
Fixes
  • Fixed Bottler turning into a Furnace
  • Potential fix for enemies not teleporting to the first area after floor reset.

