Update v0.3.20

Sorry for the slower updates. I've been really busy working on some of our other projects so the Dwarves Mining Idle updates might be a bit slow for awhile.
In this update I started to disclose more information. Look for the Green informational(i) button on the top bar of a window. This is a button you can click to get more information about a window and more.
If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:
- Join our Discord.
- Go to our Bug Report forum
Patch Notes
UI
- Added informational(i) for almost all Windows. This will help if you need more info about certain aspects of the game, and discloses diminishing returns, etc.
- Removed all Health perks from Book Window.
Dwarf
- Dwarves will now rest if their stamina isn't full when idle.
- Dwarf names will now scale based on zoom.
- Removed Dwarf Health. It was an unused feature that I didn't want to incorporate further into the game. I have plans in the future for better stuff!
Fixes
- Fixed Bottler turning into a Furnace
- Potential fix for enemies not teleporting to the first area after floor reset.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2220570/Dwarves_Mining_Idle/
