Fire of Life: New Day update for 16 January 2024

Fire of Life v 46s "Dealing" Released

Build 13188699

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few changes:

  • "Dealing" Storyline. Similar to Classes, this focuses on a particular theme. This focuses on Tony dealing with certain psychological things with his patients, Aida dealing with what happened the previous night and what it means to Emily, and Dee and Tobias working on the Men of Sin crimewave.
  • This uses Renpy 8.2.0.
  • You will see a number after 0.46s.xxxx, which is the build time. I am expertimenting with this to let it be the minor version (or when I build a version or fix) to avoid forgetting to do it. :)

