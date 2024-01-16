 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DDI Rally Championship update for 16 January 2024

v0.0.5 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13188679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with the controls remapper not allowing swapping of controls
  • Added first pass of language translations
  • Tweaked the time limit for stages, it's not so easy to finish a race now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2512081 Depot 2512081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link