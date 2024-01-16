 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gas Station Simulator update for 16 January 2024

Economy Update Hotfix #2⚒️

Share · View all patches · Build 13188656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

As promised yesterday, a second hotfix for the Economy Update is already available to download. Having said that, if you still somehow encounter any issues that block your progress or simply ruin your gameplay experience, don't hesitate to let us know in the comments down below. Meanwhile, here are the patch notes for today's hotfix:

  • Fixed an issue with the Party Bus objective not being able to finish while we have the “Party Bus” option turned off in settings and the station was closed
  • Car Wash more info tab on the PC is now correctly displayed
  • Now it is possible to get “Impossible” achievement
  • Some missing notifications regarding Fuel Status were added
  • Challenges UI is now displayed correctly
  • Fixed an issue with Joe not crashing after finishing Aristrip questline

Changed depots in qa-branch branch

View more data in app history for build 13188656
Gas Station Simulator Content Depot 1149621
Depot 1940034 Depot 1940034
Depot 2126171 Depot 2126171
Depot 2137370 Depot 2137370
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link