Economy Update Hotfix #2⚒️

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽
As promised yesterday, a second hotfix for the Economy Update is already available to download. Having said that, if you still somehow encounter any issues that block your progress or simply ruin your gameplay experience, don't hesitate to let us know in the comments down below. Meanwhile, here are the patch notes for today's hotfix:
- Fixed an issue with the Party Bus objective not being able to finish while we have the “Party Bus” option turned off in settings and the station was closed
- Car Wash more info tab on the PC is now correctly displayed
- Now it is possible to get “Impossible” achievement
- Some missing notifications regarding Fuel Status were added
- Challenges UI is now displayed correctly
- Fixed an issue with Joe not crashing after finishing Aristrip questline
