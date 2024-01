The v1.36 update mainly focuses on compatibility with future DLC (HardLanding: Industry: Come out to surface). But even without this DLC, the following was done in the base version:

Redesigned the interface for buildings

Added sandstorms and an interface that allows you to watch them

Displaying the movement of crates on conveyors

Added a loading bridge to allow crates to be moved across an intersecting conveyor lane

Improved save/load interface