Version 2.10 Patch

Version 2.10
Added:
- Fixed Grenade push bug
- Added Gargoyle damage textures indicating health
- Made grenade launcher only available after level 13
- Gargoyle stuns when hit
- Fixed Quest 3 avatar head clipping bug
