Rilla Shotgun update for 16 January 2024

Version 2.10 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13188557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.10

Added:

  1. Fixed Grenade push bug
  2. Added Gargoyle damage textures indicating health
  3. Made grenade launcher only available after level 13
  4. Gargoyle stuns when hit
  5. Fixed Quest 3 avatar head clipping bug

