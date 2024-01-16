Update Alpha 0.64

Added:
- Added 18 more locations - An Inn and a field and a road off of the town centre
- Added 7 more NPCs and a receptionist at the inn
- Added Survival mode -- You can only teleport to locations you've previously visited
- Added some Dialogue for the neighbours and the 7 new NPCs.
- Added a description to every location in game. Now when you look around you will get some text describing what you see.
Changed:
- Changed the number of columns at different text sizes to avoid text going off screen
