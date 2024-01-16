 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Control update for 16 January 2024

Update Alpha 0.64

Share · View all patches · Build 13188519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added 18 more locations - An Inn and a field and a road off of the town centre
  • Added 7 more NPCs and a receptionist at the inn
  • Added Survival mode -- You can only teleport to locations you've previously visited
  • Added some Dialogue for the neighbours and the 7 new NPCs.
  • Added a description to every location in game. Now when you look around you will get some text describing what you see.

Changed:

  • Changed the number of columns at different text sizes to avoid text going off screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2716781 Depot 2716781
  • Loading history…
Depot 2716782 Depot 2716782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link