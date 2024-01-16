 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Escape: Together update for 16 January 2024

Small Update [1.1]

Share · View all patches · Build 13188384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added volume setting
  • New loading screen
  • Added option to hide inventory slots when unused
  • Adjustments to fullscreen mode
  • Minor fixes to inventory UI

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242761 Depot 2242761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link