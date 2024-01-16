Hotfix 1.1.2 (Fonts, Minus sign)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released Hotfix 1.1.2 which fixes some issues that occurred with Update 1.1. Thank you for your swift reports and we're sorry for the trouble!

Changelog:

Fixed a font-loading issue which caused some languages and main menu button texts to not appear.

Fixed an issue with a missing minus sign.

Fixed an issue with the Enter key not committing changes on the Steam Deck's virtual keyboard.

We temporarily reversed the recent changes to the default Steam Deck controller layout to avoid the cursor issues.

Known issues:

We're aware of the issue that prevents Steam Deck players from starting a new settlement from the World Map. We're looking into this and we'll release a hotfix as soon as possible (possibly tomorrow). We apologize for the trouble and thank you for your patience as we work on resolving the issue.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

The current version is 1.1.2. The update is live on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store and will be released on PC Game Pass once the build passes certification.