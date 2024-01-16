Patch R.1.1.46 - 01/16/2024

Hey Townies! A quick hotfix patch to address some issues from the megapatch.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed a bug where Tribunals could cause roles and players to appear the graveyard that were incorrect, even after the next game in the lobby started.
• Socialite Entertain ability will no longer appear to happen multiple times.
• Socialite can now correctly use day ability during trial and other day phases
• Socialite and Marshal Potion Master reveal potion results fixed.
• Added Marshal to the Unique keyword.
• Socialite and Marshal now are correctly sorted in the Game Guide and Scrolls list.
• Reordered Doomsayer, Ritualist, and Enchanter menus so that Socialite and Marshal are in their correct place in the menu.
Improvements
• Removed mention of Pestilence from the Drink keyword as it no longer counterattacks role blockers.
Changed files in this update