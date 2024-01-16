 Skip to content

Labrys update for 16 January 2024

Update #1 Part 1

Update #1 Part 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update #1 part 1 is now here!

The more interesting part 2 will be released just this weekend!

One-Way Portals
Traverse the labyrinth faster but with the risk of getting completely lost.

Last Standing Human
Now the exit gates automatically open when there is only one human remaining.
However the gates permanently seal after 5 minutes.

Additionally every player now receives a notification whenever an exit gate opens.

New Equipment: Helm of Hades
Humans can use the Helm of Hades to become invisible for 10 seconds.

Improved Labyrinth Appearance

