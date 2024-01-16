Update #1 Part 1

Share · View all patches · Build 13188327 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 00:33:39 UTC by Wendy

The more interesting part 2 will be released just this weekend!

One-Way Portals

Traverse the labyrinth faster but with the risk of getting completely lost.



Last Standing Human

Now the exit gates automatically open when there is only one human remaining.

However the gates permanently seal after 5 minutes.

Additionally every player now receives a notification whenever an exit gate opens.

New Equipment: Helm of Hades

Humans can use the Helm of Hades to become invisible for 10 seconds.



Improved Labyrinth Appearance