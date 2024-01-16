 Skip to content

Pocket Pusher update for 16 January 2024

ea.8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Appreciating the feedback immensely!

  • Added visual indicators on the main menu that appear after a delay
  • Moved the prize holes on the Winter board to slow down the speed at which the player earns prizes. (sorry)

