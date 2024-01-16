Update #42: Street Code



Update #42 follows in the footsteps of #41: Kickbacks with a whole lot of F10s fixed, improvements, closing a final memory leak in appearance and more. Your Knights are descending on New Boston and playing a lot right now, so we're taking extra time to cater to your F10s right now.

Go Loud! Community Challenge

Also - we are excited that @Liviana has just share the latest community challenge for Cyber Knights: Flashpoint. The previous challenge was swords-only and was a real exciting affair, a while ride of blood and keen edges. This one is a bit louder, boom, boom, go go go! Hope you'll join in the fun and share your team and after-action-reports!

For a while, we have had reports of a memory leak in the appearance tab if a player worked in there for 10-15 minutes. It has finally bubbled up to priority and we found he offending textures that were being created and then leaked. This is now fully closed up and the memory bucket is no longer leaking! A big thanks for players hitting F10 on this one!

As part of the work here, we've improved the quality of the headshots for new game characters even if you are using lower Texture Quality. Unfortunately, before the face shots were getting pretty munged until you customized. Now, they're nice and clear.

Extra bonus, we fixed some lighting conditions between the New Game and Safehouse so that the headshots created in either screen will be consistently lit and presented. Finally, we've updated some of the lighting to get a better and cleaner look for all the portraits.

This feels like an eternal quest - we're just going to keep improving the character visuals and portrait captures. Some of the next items include a rim light shader tweak that will help punch them up more and better texturing for skin.

Proc-Gen Adds

With Update #42, we've added another 2 hosts to the Hacking-only proc-gen missions. As the pool grows, your chances of encountering the same host multiple times is starting to slip into the shadow. We'll keep improving here until its a long forgotten memory.

For raid proc-gen missions, we've updated the objective to be more clear with its language between Lockbox (as seen in the hover) and lootbox (a meta hallucination). When raiding, you want to "Loot the

lockboxes" and "Extract your team" before it gets too hot.

Matrix Locker IC

The Locker IC lost its powers after the big SCU update allowing you to re-up the security device disables. Now, its back with full force! If a Locker IC is present and enabled in a node, you will be unable to disable any devices until you've dealt with the troublesome little pest.

Weapon Mod Adjustments

We're catching up on a few fixes from Update #40's new weapon mods. The Rostock Suppressor will now correctly slot into the barrel of your Sniper Rifle. The MaxCap Magazine mod is now correctly priced - it was so cheap!

While talking pricing, we've adjusted a few more cyberdeck prices to get everything where it needs to be.

Legwork 0%

We've fixed a bug that was keeping Legwork chance shown at 0% when the merc was able to do the Legwork due to certain types of faction relationship or backstory tag.

v1.2.39 - 1/16/2024