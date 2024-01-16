Nyran Survivors 2.0 Released!

Hello Mediators,

I hope you all are enjoying playing Nyran Survivors so far. I see a few videos online about it, really cool! It's really nice to hear from the players and watching them play (and fail!).

This patch aims to sort out some issues, let's get started.

Keybinds are here



There was no way to get around the hardcoded keybinds in Nyran Survivors. Well, not anymore. In the settings, see the new keybinds screen to change keybinds.

I got a few DM's about people wanting to change their keys from WASD or they couldn't play the game because they are using AZERTY keyboards. I hope this will help now.

Changes to item/spell rerolls



Before version 2, there was an unlimited amount of item and spell rerolls. This is fun and all but as we have leaderboards, this makes it less competitive. I see a few people who have over 500+ item rerolls (sus) which is unfair to those are a legitimately trying to rank.

It also helps to keep it competitive as you now only have 100 rerolls to compete on the board. With these changes, leaderboards have been adjusted and rankings with over 100 item/spell rerolls have been removed.

Changes to levels



Again, there was no cap on levels, the game just kept levelling you up so you can earn more and more items and spells. Not anymore. There is now a level limit of 100, however you can level past this but the rewards will only be healing or extra gold.

Upon reaching level 100, elites now have slightly more health.

With this change, leaderboard rankings that have more than 100 player levels have been removed.

Changelog

Keybinds have been added, see settings menu

Elites have increased health when player reaches level 100

Item and spell reroll now has a limit of 100 rerolls

Fixed a bug that caused item/spell rerolls to not take the proper amount of gold

Waffles item added

Treasure Chest item added

Shield Wall spell now has an active effect

Shield Wall spell duration increased to 3s, up from 2.5s

Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!