Trash Panda update for 16 January 2024

Minor improvements

Happy 2024! In this first update of the year, we have a bunch of small improvements and bug fixes.

These include:

  • fixed the issue of the mouse cursor stealing control of the UI, even if the player isn't using the mouse as their input
  • fixed the bug when super-speed powerup is happening, pressing the 'stand up' button prematurely ended the rolling speed
  • shortened the duration of the dreamy flying powerup (there were complaints it went on too long)
  • eating edible trash during the challenge against the nemesis raccoon is now disabled during the challenge
  • general improvements to The Beaches neighbourhood

Next update will include a new neighbourhood. I'm leaning towards Richview (suggested by a player via Discord), but I'm not 100% sure. Other candidates: Jane & Finch, Agincourt, Morningside Heights (next door to the Toronto Zoo).

Your suggestions/feedback will be appreciated. You can reach me on the game's Discord, or via Instagram/Twitter @HeyBishop.

Cheers,
Jason Leaver
creator/developer

