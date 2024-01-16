Minor improvements

Happy 2024! In this first update of the year, we have a bunch of small improvements and bug fixes.

These include:

fixed the issue of the mouse cursor stealing control of the UI, even if the player isn't using the mouse as their input

fixed the bug when super-speed powerup is happening, pressing the 'stand up' button prematurely ended the rolling speed

shortened the duration of the dreamy flying powerup (there were complaints it went on too long)

eating edible trash during the challenge against the nemesis raccoon is now disabled during the challenge

general improvements to The Beaches neighbourhood

Next update will include a new neighbourhood. I'm leaning towards Richview (suggested by a player via Discord), but I'm not 100% sure. Other candidates: Jane & Finch, Agincourt, Morningside Heights (next door to the Toronto Zoo).

Your suggestions/feedback will be appreciated. You can reach me on the game's Discord, or via Instagram/Twitter @HeyBishop.

Cheers,

Jason Leaver

creator/developer