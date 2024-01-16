Minor improvements

Happy 2024! In this first update of the year, we have a bunch of small improvements and bug fixes.
These include:
- fixed the issue of the mouse cursor stealing control of the UI, even if the player isn't using the mouse as their input
- fixed the bug when super-speed powerup is happening, pressing the 'stand up' button prematurely ended the rolling speed
- shortened the duration of the dreamy flying powerup (there were complaints it went on too long)
- eating edible trash during the challenge against the nemesis raccoon is now disabled during the challenge
- general improvements to The Beaches neighbourhood
Next update will include a new neighbourhood. I'm leaning towards Richview (suggested by a player via Discord), but I'm not 100% sure. Other candidates: Jane & Finch, Agincourt, Morningside Heights (next door to the Toronto Zoo).
Your suggestions/feedback will be appreciated. You can reach me on the game's Discord, or via Instagram/Twitter @HeyBishop.
Cheers,
Jason Leaver
creator/developer
Changed files in this update