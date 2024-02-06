 Skip to content

Crusader Kings III update for 6 February 2024

Update 1.11.5 - Couture of the Capets

Hello everybody! With Chapter III now available, we're releasing the instant unlock for the expansion pass, Couture of the Capets. We're also adding some models from our Content Creator Pack, North African Attire, as personal and court artifacts for Berber Cultures.

Existing save games should be fully compatible with this update, but any mods that add or alter clothing may need compatibility patches to function properly on this version of the game.

PC Update 1.11.5 Changelog​

  • Couture of the Capets - Added several new clothing items based on the fashions of High Medieval France.
  • North African Attire - Made some props available as personal/court artifacts for Berber cultures.

Write glorious new sagas of military conquest and romantic adventures with Chapter III.
This Chapter includes two expansions, one event pack, and one cosmetic enhancement. Enjoy new mechanics, new events, and new historical flavor to add greater depth to Crusader Kings III!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/38036

