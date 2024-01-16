Test Branch Update! (Beta 16.0.3)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Implemented the per scenario biome system (started working on the bank biome)

Added the GameLogic/PathfindingTemplate map asset to help check walkability in custom maps

Updated community translations

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.