Archons: Arena update for 17 January 2024

January Update

17 January 2024

We are pleased to announce new additions to the arena for the month of January.

Enhancements

A Life Force mage is a mystical practitioner attuned to the ebb and flow of vitality in the world. With a deep connection to the natural world, they possess the ability to mend wounds, dispel enchantments, and even draw sustenance from the life force of others. Their presence is a harmonious blend of healing warmth and enigmatic power, embodying the delicate balance between nurturing life and wielding the forces of arcane vitality.

  • Heal - +1 HP
  • Dispel - clear random effect from target
  • Absorb - deal 1 unblockable, leeching damage to target
  • Health Bind - absorb 1 HP from target for X turns
  • Rejuvenation - restore all hp and heal all injuries, +3 block
Items
  • Vitamancer Robes - armor item that reduces the energy cost of Life Force cards.
  • Staff of Healing - weapon item that adds a free Heal spell to the deck
Opponents
  • Soulthirst - performs strong magical attacks that absorb health from the player
  • Vitamancer - performs moderate magical attacks that absorb health from the player, may heal self and other opponents

