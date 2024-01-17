January Update

Good Citizens,
We are pleased to announce new additions to the arena for the month of January.
Enhancements
A Life Force mage is a mystical practitioner attuned to the ebb and flow of vitality in the world. With a deep connection to the natural world, they possess the ability to mend wounds, dispel enchantments, and even draw sustenance from the life force of others. Their presence is a harmonious blend of healing warmth and enigmatic power, embodying the delicate balance between nurturing life and wielding the forces of arcane vitality.
- Heal - +1 HP
- Dispel - clear random effect from target
- Absorb - deal 1 unblockable, leeching damage to target
- Health Bind - absorb 1 HP from target for X turns
- Rejuvenation - restore all hp and heal all injuries, +3 block
Items
- Vitamancer Robes - armor item that reduces the energy cost of Life Force cards.
- Staff of Healing - weapon item that adds a free Heal spell to the deck
Opponents
- Soulthirst - performs strong magical attacks that absorb health from the player
- Vitamancer - performs moderate magical attacks that absorb health from the player, may heal self and other opponents
