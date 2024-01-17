January Update

Good Citizens,

We are pleased to announce new additions to the arena for the month of January.

Enhancements

A Life Force mage is a mystical practitioner attuned to the ebb and flow of vitality in the world. With a deep connection to the natural world, they possess the ability to mend wounds, dispel enchantments, and even draw sustenance from the life force of others. Their presence is a harmonious blend of healing warmth and enigmatic power, embodying the delicate balance between nurturing life and wielding the forces of arcane vitality.

Heal - +1 HP

Dispel - clear random effect from target

Absorb - deal 1 unblockable, leeching damage to target

Health Bind - absorb 1 HP from target for X turns

Rejuvenation - restore all hp and heal all injuries, +3 block

Items

Vitamancer Robes - armor item that reduces the energy cost of Life Force cards.

Staff of Healing - weapon item that adds a free Heal spell to the deck

Opponents