Update 1.0.4.1b

Improvements:
- Enemies that always deal contact damage now have a more intense red glow to tell them appart from other enemies that don't deal contact damage (like flying enemies on basement and one of the enemies on the descent map)
- Locust enemy has gotten an improved attack animation before enemy enters attack charge
Balancing:
- Flood Skill: Default Size of Flood has been increased by 50%
Fixes:
- Fixed round shaped maps not destroying projectiles on border collision. If you noticed a downgrade of performance in the smaller round shaped maps, this was the reason for this.
- Fixed wrong damage on tooltip for stone surge and stone toss skill nodes
- A fix for invalid moitor resolutions being loaded which was an issue for some dual monitor setups (v.1.0.4.1b2)
Changed files in this update