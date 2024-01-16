 Skip to content

Striving for Light: Survival update for 16 January 2024

Update 1.0.4.1b

Update 1.0.4.1b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements:
  • Enemies that always deal contact damage now have a more intense red glow to tell them appart from other enemies that don't deal contact damage (like flying enemies on basement and one of the enemies on the descent map)
  • Locust enemy has gotten an improved attack animation before enemy enters attack charge
Balancing:
  • Flood Skill: Default Size of Flood has been increased by 50%
Fixes:
  • Fixed round shaped maps not destroying projectiles on border collision. If you noticed a downgrade of performance in the smaller round shaped maps, this was the reason for this.
  • Fixed wrong damage on tooltip for stone surge and stone toss skill nodes
  • A fix for invalid moitor resolutions being loaded which was an issue for some dual monitor setups (v.1.0.4.1b2)

