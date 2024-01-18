 Skip to content

Three Skies update for 18 January 2024

Three Skies Patch Notes (01/18/24) (v2.1.0)

Build 13187784

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our latest patch has just dropped, see what's new and what's changed down below!

Heroes
  • Sethos banner is now active
Gameplay
  • Enemy fodder capture mechanics have been added allowing players to capture fodder using a variety of methods and to add them to their party
    • Net - Purchase a net from the supply store to use on an enemy
    • Bribe - Bribe the enemy with gold in an attempt to capture them
    • Dominate - Use MP to dominate the enemy’s mind in an attempt to capture them
    • Sacrifice - Sacrifice some HP in an attempt to persuade the enemy into being captured
Barracks
  • Anima Fragment has been added
    • This fragment can be received when dismissing fodder you’ve captured
    • Using Anima Fragments you can ascend your fodder to make them stronger
Dungeon
  • Dark Forest dungeon environment has been completely redesigned, let us know what you think
  • Added new designs for barricades, crates, chests, shrines, and more
  • Sped up commander action animations
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed level up dialogue not appearing
  • Fixed various props and interactables not appearing as intended

