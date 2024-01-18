Three Skies Patch Notes (01/18/24) (v2.1.0)

Our latest patch has just dropped, see what's new and what's changed down below!
Heroes
- Sethos banner is now active
Gameplay
- Enemy fodder capture mechanics have been added allowing players to capture fodder using a variety of methods and to add them to their party
-
- Net - Purchase a net from the supply store to use on an enemy
-
- Bribe - Bribe the enemy with gold in an attempt to capture them
-
- Dominate - Use MP to dominate the enemy’s mind in an attempt to capture them
-
- Sacrifice - Sacrifice some HP in an attempt to persuade the enemy into being captured
Barracks
- Anima Fragment has been added
-
- This fragment can be received when dismissing fodder you’ve captured
-
- Using Anima Fragments you can ascend your fodder to make them stronger
Dungeon
- Dark Forest dungeon environment has been completely redesigned, let us know what you think
- Added new designs for barricades, crates, chests, shrines, and more
- Sped up commander action animations
Bug Fixes
- Fixed level up dialogue not appearing
- Fixed various props and interactables not appearing as intended
