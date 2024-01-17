 Skip to content

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 17 January 2024

Update 2.01 - Ultimate Fun Addition

17 January 2024

Update 2.01 - Ultimate Fun Addition

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Prepare for an avalanche of fun!

-Added new characters and levels for Battle Mode!

-New language localization!

-Bug fixes and UI enhancements!

