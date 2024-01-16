Update Version 20240116

English
[State Effect]New State Effect: Earth Enhance
[State Effect]New State Effect: Water Enhance
[State Effect]New State Effect: Fire Enhance
[Animation]New Animation for Earth Enhance
[Animation]New Animation for Water Enhance
[Animation]New Animation for Fire Enhance
[Animation]New Animation for casting earth spells.
[Alchemy]Emerald Stones of Liuli can now be used in alchemy.
[Alchemy]Aquamarine Stones of Biqing can now be used in alchemy.
[Alchemy]Ruby Stones of Shenhong can now be used in alchemy.
[Tileset]New tileset: Fire Cave 2 (The Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire will use this tileset. But, for now, you can use it in your pocket dimension already.)
简体中文
【状态效果】新状态效果：地强化
【状态效果】新状态效果：水强化
【状态效果】新状态效果：火强化
【动画】加入了地强化的新动画
【动画】加入了水强化的新动画
【动画】加入了火强化的新动画
【动画】加入了释放地属性魔法时的新动画
【炼金】琉璃之石现在可以用于炼金
【炼金】碧清之石现在可以用于炼金
【炼金】深红之石现在可以用于炼金
【图块】新图块：火焰洞穴2 （封印宫殿 - 火之界 会使用这个图块。但是，现在你也可以在你的口袋空间里使用它。）
