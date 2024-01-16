New DLC: Nerdvana is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13187572 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 18:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Whaddup DOODS

It is OFFICIALLY OUT!

You have reached NERDVANA!

Trust us. You are not actually prepared for this.

Ribberto Mulligan is here to Throw Some Cards

Ribberto Mulligan has been added to the game! His unique ability is Roleplay, which allows him to copy your rival’s personality. That’s, uh.... unique?



Check out last week's Buddy Bulletin for a deep dive into Ribberto!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1785150/view/6001676034289666172?l=english

New Cards You Get to Throw

Five new cards have been added to the game:

New Map: Tabletop

Other New Free Stuff

5 New Keychains are available in the PalPrize Machines for all players

2 new Cardbacks are available in the PalPrize Machines for all players

New Avatars are available in the PalPrize Machines for all players

Nerdvana Expansion Pass Content

Say hi to Lou Spoons!

Lou Spoons, your local comic shop proprietor, will be handing out new quests to all friends who have purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content!

5 New Character skins are available for everyone who has purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content

5 New Cardbacks are available for everyone who has purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content

5 New Keychains are available for everyone who has purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content