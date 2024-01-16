New DLC: Nerdvana is Now Available!

Whaddup DOODS
It is OFFICIALLY OUT!
You have reached NERDVANA!
Trust us. You are not actually prepared for this.
Nerdvana Free Update Changelog
Ribberto Mulligan is here to Throw Some Cards
Ribberto Mulligan has been added to the game! His unique ability is Roleplay, which allows him to copy your rival’s personality. That’s, uh.... unique?
Check out last week's Buddy Bulletin for a deep dive into Ribberto!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1785150/view/6001676034289666172?l=english
New Cards You Get to Throw
Five new cards have been added to the game:
New Map: Tabletop
Other New Free Stuff
5 New Keychains are available in the PalPrize Machines for all players
2 new Cardbacks are available in the PalPrize Machines for all players
New Avatars are available in the PalPrize Machines for all players
Nerdvana Expansion Pass Content
Say hi to Lou Spoons!
Lou Spoons, your local comic shop proprietor, will be handing out new quests to all friends who have purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content!
5 New Character skins are available for everyone who has purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content
5 New Cardbacks are available for everyone who has purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content
5 New Keychains are available for everyone who has purchased Nerdvana or the Deluxe Edition Content
