Quality of life Update v 1.0.10

Build 13187561 · Last edited 16 January 2024

This patch recognizes problems and frustrations streamers and influencers and forum members encountered and further polishes The Descent based on that feedback. We thank you for taking the time to report all your suggestions and any issues.

Major

Optimized game play to remove unnecessary frustrations.

Reduced frequency of flicker lights to help ease strain on the eyes.

Jump scare Improvements [help prevent out of focus jump scares]

Minor

Localize missing translations including menu items.

Added extra signs to help players navigate better.

Modified game paths to help prevent users from getting lost.

Added a few new objectives to help users progress.

Background shade in text read UI is much darker to better see text.

Reduced howling noise to help clamp highs

Elevator Mesh + Doors modified to reduce cage improve visibility encounters.

Elevator Button moved to center to help players see and interact with it better.

Rockwell mine elevator now only requires to unlock one door to open both.

General graphics improvements + polish [animations speeds / decals]

Known Issues

Graphics settings don't save. [working on it]

Occasional items get cleared from inventory. [this does not effect progress/ working on it]

Log Pickup gets added to inventory. [does not effect progress / will remove in future update]

Again thank you for reporting issues!

If you find encounter more please report in our forum here DESCENT FORUM