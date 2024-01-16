 Skip to content

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity update for 16 January 2024

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 13187525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Extreme Evolution is the largest of my projects, a game about the multifaceted mystery of existence.
An ultimate freedom fantasy, forms limitless in ability to change, the game itself another layer of formless "nothing."

The Space Hole trilogy was about movement; Extreme Evolution is movement. There is no right or wrong way to live or to play Extreme Evolution. I invite you to break the game and overwhelm its logic, leaving behind wreckage of consciousness unbound.

game by Sam Atlas
music by DL Salo

