Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 19 January 2024

Ring in the NEW YEAR with a dash of delight!

Patchnotes
  • Rev up your culinary charisma with the sizzling FOOD CART EVENT update! Unleash your inner chef, spice it up with TANTALIZING SKINS, and navigate the REVAMPED REWARD LANE for a taste of victory like never before!
  • Celebrate the occasion in style with our sensational SEASONAL DECORS because it’s not just a season; it’s a culinary carnival waiting to unfold!
  • Outquirked pesky bugs so you can enjoy a fantastic journey

