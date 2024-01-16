Major Update! (Version 0.1.4)

Hey everyone!

Version 0.1.4 has arrived, marking it our largest content update to date. Our team has invested significant effort into this release, and we genuinely hope you find it enjoyable!

(Indeed, we consumed copious amounts of coffee and stayed up into the late hours of the night)

0.1.4 Update Notes:

🐈 Added Kitty Cats

Cats may spawn during the exploration. You may even pet them! Cats may hit you if you are a rat.

❌ Added Traps

Traps are available inside and outside the labs. Use these to stun mutants.

😈 New Mutants

Prepare for the emergence of new mutants. Avoid nests as they serve as breeding grounds for these creatures. The longer you stay inside the labs, the higher the likelihood of encountering mutants. The positive aspect is that these beings are weaker; they can be incapacitated by the UV flashlight, trapped, and will perish upon contact with humans. Stay vigilant!

💡 Optimization

Added loads of code and network optimization. This will increase your in-game frames per second and hopefully fix the issue where a few were getting kicked mid-game.

🐍 Updated Crawling Creatures

Updated crawling creatures effect whilst being banished

Reduced amount of crawling creatures

Less roaming near stairs

Less chance for crawling creatures to hit you

👶 Updated Babies

Babies now randomly puke, and they make a grunting sound if the mutant is around the area.

🗺️ Map Updates

Updated West Wood Laboratory and Grove Laboratory

💻 Graphics Updates

We've made substantial changes to the game graphics, making the game look even better.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where crawling creatures could not be banished in West Wood Laboratory

Fixed a bug where when you spawn as a rat you cannot move your mouse

Fixed a bug where the cursor is removed when a teammate dies while hacking

Fixed a bug where you could connect a generator with the same color

Fixed a bug where the health goes down when viewing the end-game screen

🎮 Other Changes

Minor UI updates

Translation updates

Proximity voice chat Updates

UV flashlight battery regenerates slower

Toggle crouch

Equipment lighting changes

Minor mutation refinements

Added a tip to help you access the pause menu

Updated map preview images

Thanks for playing and have fun! 😉