Major Update! (Version 0.1.4)

Hey everyone!
Version 0.1.4 has arrived, marking it our largest content update to date. Our team has invested significant effort into this release, and we genuinely hope you find it enjoyable!
(Indeed, we consumed copious amounts of coffee and stayed up into the late hours of the night)
0.1.4 Update Notes:
🐈 Added Kitty Cats
Cats may spawn during the exploration. You may even pet them! Cats may hit you if you are a rat.
❌ Added Traps
Traps are available inside and outside the labs. Use these to stun mutants.
😈 New Mutants
Prepare for the emergence of new mutants. Avoid nests as they serve as breeding grounds for these creatures. The longer you stay inside the labs, the higher the likelihood of encountering mutants. The positive aspect is that these beings are weaker; they can be incapacitated by the UV flashlight, trapped, and will perish upon contact with humans. Stay vigilant!
💡 Optimization
Added loads of code and network optimization. This will increase your in-game frames per second and hopefully fix the issue where a few were getting kicked mid-game.
🐍 Updated Crawling Creatures
Updated crawling creatures effect whilst being banished
Reduced amount of crawling creatures
Less roaming near stairs
Less chance for crawling creatures to hit you
👶 Updated Babies
Babies now randomly puke, and they make a grunting sound if the mutant is around the area.
🗺️ Map Updates
Updated West Wood Laboratory and Grove Laboratory
💻 Graphics Updates
We've made substantial changes to the game graphics, making the game look even better.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where crawling creatures could not be banished in West Wood Laboratory
Fixed a bug where when you spawn as a rat you cannot move your mouse
Fixed a bug where the cursor is removed when a teammate dies while hacking
Fixed a bug where you could connect a generator with the same color
Fixed a bug where the health goes down when viewing the end-game screen
🎮 Other Changes
Minor UI updates
Translation updates
Proximity voice chat Updates
UV flashlight battery regenerates slower
Toggle crouch
Equipment lighting changes
Minor mutation refinements
Added a tip to help you access the pause menu
Updated map preview images
Thanks for playing and have fun! 😉
