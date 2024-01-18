Dust Fleet v3.3 Patch Notes

Hello, commanders! Thanks for your great feedback on the recent Fleet Management update. This update squishes the bugs that were spotted.
- FIX: Remapped controls are not applied until the game is restarted. Remapped controls will now apply immediately.
- FIX: "Equip all" button makes module slots vanish in some circumstances.
- FIX: If settings.cfg is not present (eg new install) and if language was auto-set to a non-English language, English is still shown as selected in the menu.
- FIX: Non-native resolutions (eg using 1366×768 on a 1920x1080 display) cause the movement cursor to move to an incorrect position when applying a vertical move during a move order.
- FIX: Captured ships continue getting orders from the mission script. For example, in mission 5, captured cruisers would attack Franklin's APC at the end of the mission.
- CHANGE: APCs should have a slightly easier time docking with ships, with less circular dancing involved for smaller ships.
- CHANGE: Orca has gained a combat module slot.
- CHANGE: Wolf now has a medium weapon slot, to match it's default loadout.
- CHANGE: Tokara default loadout now uses medium lasers, to match the available weapon slots.
Changed files in this update