Dust Fleet update for 18 January 2024

Dust Fleet v3.3 Patch Notes

Build 13187422 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, commanders! Thanks for your great feedback on the recent Fleet Management update. This update squishes the bugs that were spotted.

  • FIX: Remapped controls are not applied until the game is restarted. Remapped controls will now apply immediately.
  • FIX: "Equip all" button makes module slots vanish in some circumstances.
  • FIX: If settings.cfg is not present (eg new install) and if language was auto-set to a non-English language, English is still shown as selected in the menu.
  • FIX: Non-native resolutions (eg using 1366×768 on a 1920x1080 display) cause the movement cursor to move to an incorrect position when applying a vertical move during a move order.
  • FIX: Captured ships continue getting orders from the mission script. For example, in mission 5, captured cruisers would attack Franklin's APC at the end of the mission.
  • CHANGE: APCs should have a slightly easier time docking with ships, with less circular dancing involved for smaller ships.
  • CHANGE: Orca has gained a combat module slot.
  • CHANGE: Wolf now has a medium weapon slot, to match it's default loadout.
  • CHANGE: Tokara default loadout now uses medium lasers, to match the available weapon slots.

