Escape The Glubinka update for 16 January 2024

1.2.1 Update

Build 13187395

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Whats new? -

  • Added new shaders for the game

  • New lighting

  • Fixed bug that received "Successful escape!" achievement when equipped Makarov

  • Improved textures

  • Changed UI interface a bit

  • Increased money and ammo box spawnrate

  • Changed shoot/glass shatter sounds

  • Added wooden boxes that you can destroy and get some rewards or money

  • Added golden lenin statue

  • Added bottles that you can shatter

  • Added radio that plays music

We also created discord server where you can ask us a question or just talk. Discord server We wait everyone =)

