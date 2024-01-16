1.2.1 Update

-
Whats new? -
Added new shaders for the game
New lighting
Fixed bug that received "Successful escape!" achievement when equipped Makarov
Improved textures
Changed UI interface a bit
Increased money and ammo box spawnrate
Changed shoot/glass shatter sounds
Added wooden boxes that you can destroy and get some rewards or money
Added golden lenin statue
Added bottles that you can shatter
Added radio that plays music
