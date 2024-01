Share · View all patches · Build 13187391 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

HFTGOOM is now available in French.

The translation was done by Arthur Jeannin and Greaby. It is the product of months of work.

To play the game in this language select play and then choose to launch:

HFTGOOM - Il A Baisé La Fille Qui Était En Moi

As always, thank you for your support.