Infantry Beta Update

Added an option in the Control Settings menu to disable the Collective from adjusting the target altitude of the Altitude Hold Autopilot. By default this is enabled for Joypads, but for HOTAS users with proper throttle control this option makes less sense as you have to centre the throttle which is hard to gauge.

Instead, users with throttle controls should disable this function and then bind buttons to the new options in the Control Bindings screen called "Altitude Hold Up" & "Altitude Hold Down" in the "Flight Controls" section. Pressing these buttons will increment the target altitude by 0.5m giving much better control.

Disabling Altitude Hold Autopilot while using relative collective controls will automatically set the collective to the same value being used by the autopilot rather than setting it to 50%. Player.log files have been re-instated. I think I've fixed the log spam being generated when the game is paused or slowed down. This should, hopefully, fix the crashes when the game is paused for extended periods of time. Brimstone missiles are now available on the Harrier (replacing the Hellfires), Combat Lynx, SA-349 Gazelle and both AH-64D platforms.

They are fitted in racks of 3 and work in a similar way to the Radar Hellfire except they do not require the Longbow radar system to work. Instead they take telemetry from the TSD display and then use their built in radar seeker to hit the target.

You target the missiles in the same way as the Radar Hellfire - e.g. select the target using the TSD rather than the targeting pod. Alternatively you can use "Next Target"/"Previous Target" buttons to rapidly cycle targets. Missiles are "fire and forget" so no need to maintain lock once the missile is away.

Maximum range is 12km which is currently the same as the Radar Hellfire. However, the Radar Hellfire's range will be reduced to 8km shortly as it is in real life.