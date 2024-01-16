A few bug fixes, and some belt cleanup

This fixes a bug with factories that are building things can can have more things on them (like belts and routers). There was a bug where belts feeding into the factory would occasionally try to put items on the object being constructed instead of the factory itself.

This release also cleans up how belts and routers interface with buildings. There should be a lot less mess with feeding items into factories. Less getting items on the wrong belts and things.

Lastly, a factory that has not had its recipe set yet won't reject incoming items. So you can set up your belts before setting up your recipes if you wish with less mess.

Like always, let us know on discord if you find any bugs with this release!

And thanks!