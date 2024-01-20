 Skip to content

The Will of Arthur Flabbington update for 20 January 2024

V1.2.1 - A juicy, gassy update

Share · View all patches · Build 13187237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update you've all been waiting for!

Farty Party can now be launched as a standalone game 😁 no need to load an appropriate save game, just launch the game from the Steam client and choose the option*.

But wait, there's more!

Weekly and monthly leaderboards

Are you tired of not being able to reach the top 6? We just introduced timed leaderboards that you can check on the standalone mode.

And stay tuned, because there will be even more in the future...

*alternatively you can launch the TWoAF executable via command line by passing fpstandalone as parameter

