V1.2.1 - A juicy, gassy update

Share · View all patches · Build 13187237 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Farty Party can now be launched as a standalone game 😁 no need to load an appropriate save game, just launch the game from the Steam client and choose the option*.



But wait, there's more!

Weekly and monthly leaderboards

Are you tired of not being able to reach the top 6? We just introduced timed leaderboards that you can check on the standalone mode.

And stay tuned, because there will be even more in the future...

*alternatively you can launch the TWoAF executable via command line by passing fpstandalone as parameter