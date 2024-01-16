 Skip to content

Time Survivors update for 16 January 2024

🍄 PATCH 1.02 🍄

Time Survivors update for 16 January 2024

🍄 PATCH 1.02 🍄

Last edited by Wendy

Welcome to the first public patch update for the full game!

We're fixing a nasty bug that prevented the portal to appear in the Egyptian Age stage under some circumstances.

[Gameplay changes]
  • Tutankamhun now drops 200 gold ingots (was: gold nuggets)
  • Pyramid: now dropping 4 Guardian Hearts instead of 3 (h/t DeepSpaceMatt)
[QoL]
  • Fixed: No portal in "The Egyptian Age" stage
  • AZERTY Keyboard support (for real this time...)
  • Removed the "Available in the Shop" text from unlock prompts
  • Fixed: Hua Hu Terrorize ability has a too short cooldown when leveled up
  • Fixed: player could die even with the Golden Heart relic and enough gold, whenever the damage brings health to exactly zero
  • Fixed: Two Sasquatch waves in the Ice Age stage were incorrectly using Cerberus class, causing fire projectiles homing at you out of the blue

Thank you for playing our game

  • Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)

