🍄 PATCH 1.02 🍄

Welcome to the first public patch update for the full game!
We're fixing a nasty bug that prevented the portal to appear in the Egyptian Age stage under some circumstances.
[Gameplay changes]
- Tutankamhun now drops 200 gold ingots (was: gold nuggets)
- Pyramid: now dropping 4 Guardian Hearts instead of 3 (h/t DeepSpaceMatt)
[QoL]
- Fixed: No portal in "The Egyptian Age" stage
- AZERTY Keyboard support (for real this time...)
- Removed the "Available in the Shop" text from unlock prompts
- Fixed: Hua Hu Terrorize ability has a too short cooldown when leveled up
- Fixed: player could die even with the Golden Heart relic and enough gold, whenever the damage brings health to exactly zero
- Fixed: Two Sasquatch waves in the Ice Age stage were incorrectly using Cerberus class, causing fire projectiles homing at you out of the blue
Thank you for playing our game
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)
