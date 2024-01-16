Alpha 0.2.0

Greetings, I want to start this year with a big update, this is what I have prepared for you.
Roofs
Now you can build roof for your house.
River and wooden bridge
Lake
New walls of the world
New Player Inventory
Game Improvements
- Now using drinks will return the bottle.
- Reworked minimap.
- Reworked grass, to provide better looking and performance.
- Changed terrain texture.
- Add fern wind animation.
- Improved day night transition effect.
- Improved grass cutting when placing floors and garden cells.
- Reworked step sounds, now it synchronized with animation instead of constantly repeating.
- Add dynamic footsteps sounds.
- Add doors sound.
- Now you can't sleep if enemies are nearby.
- Garden cells now require digging.
- Trees, stone, coal and iron boulders now drop items to the world.
- Add ability to cancel crafting.
- Now items dropped into the world will disappear over time.
- Add quick save and load buttons.
- Now you can drop items from inventory, press CTRL + Right Click.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed floor light artifacts.
- Fixed a bug where moving outside the construction area would break the construction system.
- Fix some UI and translation issues.
- Fixed bug when digging berry bush does not take stamina.
Changed files in this update