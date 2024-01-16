 Skip to content

Backwoods update for 16 January 2024

Alpha 0.2.0

Greetings, I want to start this year with a big update, this is what I have prepared for you.

Roofs

Now you can build roof for your house.

River and wooden bridge

Lake

New walls of the world


New Player Inventory

Game Improvements

  • Now using drinks will return the bottle.
  • Reworked minimap.
  • Reworked grass, to provide better looking and performance.
  • Changed terrain texture.
  • Add fern wind animation.
  • Improved day night transition effect.
  • Improved grass cutting when placing floors and garden cells.
  • Reworked step sounds, now it synchronized with animation instead of constantly repeating.
  • Add dynamic footsteps sounds.
  • Add doors sound.
  • Now you can't sleep if enemies are nearby.
  • Garden cells now require digging.
  • Trees, stone, coal and iron boulders now drop items to the world.
  • Add ability to cancel crafting.
  • Now items dropped into the world will disappear over time.
  • Add quick save and load buttons.
  • Now you can drop items from inventory, press CTRL + Right Click.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed floor light artifacts.
  • Fixed a bug where moving outside the construction area would break the construction system.
  • Fix some UI and translation issues.
  • Fixed bug when digging berry bush does not take stamina.

New Buildings

Big Chest

Pottery Wheel

Used for creating items from clay

Sawhorse

Replaces circular saw

Wooden Window

Stone Window

Side Roof

Corner Roof

Inner Corner Roof

Small Roof

Side To Small Roof

Hew Items

Hoe

It is used for digging garden cells.

Clay

Bowl

Bucket

Berry Wine

Changed Items

Bottle

Watter

Berry Juice

Grapes Juice

Wine

Wheat Alcohol

