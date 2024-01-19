SHINORUBI is released

**Dear Shinorubians !
Exciting news awaits! After an extensive two-year development journey since our early access phase, we are thrilled to announce the official release of SHINORUBI 1.0!**
SHINORUBI 1.0 represents the realization of our vision from four years ago when we embarked on this game development endeavor. It's not just a mere version update; it stands as the most substantial enhancement to the game to date. Packed with numerous new and refined features, along with improvements to every facet of the game system, we are confident that both newcomers and seasoned veterans will find something to appreciate. Here are some key highlights:
Engine:
- Introducing a fresh game graphics engine
- Enhanced stability for prolonged play sessions
- Improved frame rates
Features:
- Introduction logo integrated
- Introduction of new sound effects
- Sound quality elevated to 48kHz
- Menu navigation fixed, layout redesigned
- Revamped vibration systems.
- Added support for Taito USB Arcade
- Multi-language support
- Steam online leaderboards with unlimited ranking, new design.
Gameplay:
- Revised point-scoring system
- User-friendly adjustments to camera distance and scrolling
- Tweaked and renamed console difficulty settings
- Updated each stage with new graphics
- Thoroughly revised enemy and boss gameplay
- Adjustments made to every arrange mode
- Revamped explosion effects, laser impacts, and visibility lighting
- Numerous other improvements based on feedback from professional players
Storytelling:
- Added boss kill cinematics
- Unique endings for different players
- Introduction story included
While there's much more to explore, we leave the joy of discovery in your capable hands. We sincerely hope that you derive as much enjoyment from playing SHINORUBI 1.0 as we did creating it.
Cheers!
The LastBoss88 Team
