SHINORUBI is released

**Dear Shinorubians !

Exciting news awaits! After an extensive two-year development journey since our early access phase, we are thrilled to announce the official release of SHINORUBI 1.0!**

SHINORUBI 1.0 represents the realization of our vision from four years ago when we embarked on this game development endeavor. It's not just a mere version update; it stands as the most substantial enhancement to the game to date. Packed with numerous new and refined features, along with improvements to every facet of the game system, we are confident that both newcomers and seasoned veterans will find something to appreciate. Here are some key highlights:

Engine:

Introducing a fresh game graphics engine

Enhanced stability for prolonged play sessions

Improved frame rates

Features:

Introduction logo integrated

Introduction of new sound effects

Sound quality elevated to 48kHz

Menu navigation fixed, layout redesigned

Revamped vibration systems.

Added support for Taito USB Arcade

Multi-language support

Steam online leaderboards with unlimited ranking, new design.

Gameplay:

Revised point-scoring system

User-friendly adjustments to camera distance and scrolling

Tweaked and renamed console difficulty settings

Updated each stage with new graphics

Thoroughly revised enemy and boss gameplay

Adjustments made to every arrange mode

Revamped explosion effects, laser impacts, and visibility lighting

Numerous other improvements based on feedback from professional players

Storytelling:

Added boss kill cinematics

Unique endings for different players

Introduction story included

While there's much more to explore, we leave the joy of discovery in your capable hands. We sincerely hope that you derive as much enjoyment from playing SHINORUBI 1.0 as we did creating it.

Cheers!

The LastBoss88 Team