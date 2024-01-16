Bellboy Boris Update

Hello,
Bellboy Boris have been updated!
Content:
- Added 8 Steam Achievements;
- Added speedrun global leaderboard;
- Changed the main menu and pause menu user interface;
- Added Linux and Mac OS support.
Thanks!
LGV
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello,
Bellboy Boris have been updated!
Content:
Thanks!
LGV
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update