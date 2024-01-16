 Skip to content

Bellboy Boris update for 16 January 2024

Bellboy Boris Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Bellboy Boris have been updated!
Content:

  • Added 8 Steam Achievements;
  • Added speedrun global leaderboard;
  • Changed the main menu and pause menu user interface;
  • Added Linux and Mac OS support.

Thanks!
LGV

