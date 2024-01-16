Preparing For The First Major Update(DONE!)

The moment it's here. The first Major Update for "Into The Unknown" is done. Thanks to this update, the game feels better and more interesting. I want to say how happy I am that it is done, so I can focus on the next part. Now I want to show the + and the - that the game is dealing with.

THE + FOR THE GAME:

-Bigger World

-More To Explore

-Better Maze

-Better Forest

-Better Sky

-More buildings

THE - FOR THE GAME:

-Still not many things to do(But potential for many)

-Bad Performance(Spoilers:In the next update for this game I am going to optimize the game as mush as I can)