Into The Unknown update for 16 January 2024

Preparing For The First Major Update(DONE!)

Build 13186982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The moment it's here. The first Major Update for "Into The Unknown" is done. Thanks to this update, the game feels better and more interesting. I want to say how happy I am that it is done, so I can focus on the next part. Now I want to show the + and the - that the game is dealing with.
THE + FOR THE GAME:
-Bigger World
-More To Explore
-Better Maze
-Better Forest
-Better Sky
-More buildings
THE - FOR THE GAME:
-Still not many things to do(But potential for many)
-Bad Performance(Spoilers:In the next update for this game I am going to optimize the game as mush as I can)

