The moment it's here. The first Major Update for "Into The Unknown" is done. Thanks to this update, the game feels better and more interesting. I want to say how happy I am that it is done, so I can focus on the next part. Now I want to show the + and the - that the game is dealing with.
THE + FOR THE GAME:
-Bigger World
-More To Explore
-Better Maze
-Better Forest
-Better Sky
-More buildings
THE - FOR THE GAME:
-Still not many things to do(But potential for many)
-Bad Performance(Spoilers:In the next update for this game I am going to optimize the game as mush as I can)
Into The Unknown update for 16 January 2024
Preparing For The First Major Update(DONE!)
