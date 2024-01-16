Operation Food to Gold - Update 8

Update 8 brings an art style re-design.

I was searching for a while, for a fitting art style and color scheme for the game, and am now satisfied with black and gold.

All windows have been redesigned with this art style. The production screens have also been sorted better.

Added 3 more waifus .

. Changed the colors. (the previous colors were at some instances too bright, which I found to look bad and distracting.)

Updated the buttons with the new color scheme.

Fixed a display issue with tomato gold production.

Made the left-side bigger to fit more buttons in.

I moved the production buttons from the feeding page, to the left side, where they follow you throughout windows changes. Previously it was annoying to switch views and get to the desired production.

I moved the production buttons from the feeding page, to the left side, where they follow you throughout windows changes. Previously it was annoying to switch views and get to the desired production. Moved all extractors to their own "Extractor" page. (it was annoying to go and check on each one, now they are all together again.)

On my to-do list:

Gold per minute display (haven't forgotten it)

Option to switch back to old Yukari.

Many other things, like fixing kitchen money scaling.

That's all for now. Thanks for playing and have fun!