Update Notes For 24.01.17 (v1.3.3)

- Fixed an issue where the background color was not displayed normally in the main screen options.
- Fixed a problem that could not proceed normally when implementing "backward" at a certain level.
- The title's font shadow position has been adjusted.
- The difficulty level of a particular puzzle has been adjusted.
- We have fixed the problem of access to a level that has already been solved in a specific section.
- The production of the hidden ending has been changed to be small.
- We fixed the problem of not closing the door immediately after the infected cell exploded.
- Fixed a problem where certain productions did not play at the right time.
HYNPYTOL update for 16 January 2024
