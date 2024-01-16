 Skip to content

HYNPYTOL update for 16 January 2024

Update Notes For 24.01.17 (v1.3.3)

  • Fixed an issue where the background color was not displayed normally in the main screen options.
  • Fixed a problem that could not proceed normally when implementing "backward" at a certain level.
  • The title's font shadow position has been adjusted.
  • The difficulty level of a particular puzzle has been adjusted.
  • We have fixed the problem of access to a level that has already been solved in a specific section.
  • The production of the hidden ending has been changed to be small.
  • We fixed the problem of not closing the door immediately after the infected cell exploded.
  • Fixed a problem where certain productions did not play at the right time.

