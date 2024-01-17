 Skip to content

Bitty Engine update for 17 January 2024

Update Notes: v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13186794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes v1.2.2 → v1.3:

Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.

  • Added an option to the fetch(...) function to specify whether to allow insecure connection for HTTPS
  • Added global search to the code editor
  • Added a shortcut Ctrl+Q to select the current word
  • Added a shortcut Ctrl+/ to toggle comment
  • Added shortcuts Alt+Up/Alt+Down to move code lines up/down
  • Added shortcuts Ctrl+PgUp/Ctrl+PgDown to change asset pages
  • Added shortcuts Ctrl+U/Ctrl+Shift+U to toggle lower case/upper case
  • Added a preference setting to specify indent rule
  • Added a preference setting to specify column indicator
  • Changed default window scale to 2x if display is big enough
  • Improved rendering of document layout
  • Optimized text width measurement of the code editor
  • Updated the text-based editors to set focus properly
  • Updated the code editor to allow moving cursor to the first none-space character when press the Home key

Changed files in this update

