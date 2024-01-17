Update Notes: v1.3

Update notes v1.2.2 → v1.3:
Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.
- Added an option to the fetch(...) function to specify whether to allow insecure connection for HTTPS
- Added global search to the code editor
- Added a shortcut Ctrl+Q to select the current word
- Added a shortcut Ctrl+/ to toggle comment
- Added shortcuts Alt+Up/Alt+Down to move code lines up/down
- Added shortcuts Ctrl+PgUp/Ctrl+PgDown to change asset pages
- Added shortcuts Ctrl+U/Ctrl+Shift+U to toggle lower case/upper case
- Added a preference setting to specify indent rule
- Added a preference setting to specify column indicator
- Changed default window scale to 2x if display is big enough
- Improved rendering of document layout
- Optimized text width measurement of the code editor
- Updated the text-based editors to set focus properly
- Updated the code editor to allow moving cursor to the first none-space character when press the Home key
Changed files in this update