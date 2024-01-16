Bancroft Academy Update 0.1.8 'Lewd Upgrade' DLC Approved & Available Now!

Hello, Everyone!

🎉 Lewd Upgrade DLC Now Available - Update 0.1.8!

Great news! Our "Lewd Upgrade DLC" has been approved and is now available, marking the game's progression to update 0.1.8. This will be the final update before the big leap to 0.2.0 later this year, which will feature a complete revamp of Episodes 1 and 2. If you haven't seen the patch notes yet, keep reading for the juicy details!

🔓 Base Game Goes Free of Adult Content

In a significant move, we're making the base game completely free of adult content and explicit language. This decision aims to make "Bancroft Academy" more accessible and suitable for a wider audience. The adult content isn't going away; it's just moving. You can now download it as a free DLC on Steam or use our built-in updater in the game. Upon launching the game, you'll be notified about the availability of the "Lewd Upgrade DLC." You can choose to download it to restore all the adult content or select "Don't ask me again."

🛠️ Major Code and System Overhauls:

Gallery and Replay Scene System: We've completely redone the code for the gallery and replaying scenes. Now, it unlocks properly, enhancing your experience.

Bug Fixes: Fixed a critical bug where an error "could not find label 'afterreportependepend'" appeared at the end of an episode if certain choices were made.

New User Input System: Introducing a new system for typing the MC's name and downloading the DLC. Our custom keyboards are now controller-friendly, aiming to pass the Steam Deck verification with flying colors.

Visual Updates: We've updated various images, including the disclaimer, splash screen, and loading screens. The loading screens now feature different images for variety.

Controller Compatibility: While the game isn't 100% controller-compatible yet, we're working on it! Expect another update soon addressing joystick scrolling and a pointer feature.

While the game isn't 100% controller-compatible yet, we're working on it! Expect another update soon addressing joystick scrolling and a pointer feature. UI Improvements: Adjusted text and image buttons for better visibility on smaller screens like phones and Steam Deck.

🚨 Important Save Data Reset Recommended:

Due to the extensive changes, we recommend everyone delete all their saves and persistent data. Don't worry; we've added a "Delete Persistent Data" button in the game settings for your convenience.

📺 Sneak Peeks and Discord Enrich Integration:

Discord Enrich: Share your in-game adventures with your Discord friends! They can now see what episode you're playing.

Share your in-game adventures with your Discord friends! They can now see what episode you're playing. Sneak Peeks and Progress: We've been busy with the Episode 1 Revamp, creating over 300+ renders and 8 animations, both spicy and not. Our focus is on bringing more life to the characters with these animations. Story-wise, we've laid out and written more than half of the episode. It's been a challenging but rewarding task, with our workstations tirelessly rendering these new visuals. We'll soon share some screenshots of the revamped locations and a sneak peek of what our 3D artist has been working on. Stay tuned for these exciting previews!

🛠️ Continuous Improvement and Engagement:

We are committed to continuously improving "Bancroft Academy" and deeply value your feedback and support. Your enthusiasm and suggestions are crucial in shaping the game's future. As we work on these updates, your patience and excitement are what keep us going.

💬 A Word From Our Team:

Just kidding, no sponsors here! We just wanted to express our immense gratitude for your support and enthusiasm. The journey we've embarked on with "Bancroft Academy" is not just ours but yours as well. Together, we're creating an immersive, engaging, and ever-evolving world that we all can be proud of.

🌟 Looking Forward The Road to 0.2.0:

As we look forward to the release of update 0.2.0, we're excited about the possibilities and new adventures that await. This major revamp of Episodes 1 and 2, dubbed "Bancroft Academy Reloaded," is set to take your gaming experience to new heights.

With heartfelt thanks and excitement for the future,

The Bancroft Academy Dev Team