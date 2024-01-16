Patch notes 1.06 from 16.1.2024:

- Lera's cake no longer duplicates in inventory
- On spending time with Igor, the "Express agreement/disagreement" choice is no longer inverted
- Fixed a typo in the tutorial for Georgy's mission
- You can no longer invite Lera to the rally if you asked her to settle down, regardless of relationship level (she declined anyway)
- Georgy has stopped being generous and takes back his owed 1,000 rubles if you invite him to any fight
- You can no longer ask Galina on a date if you have no time left that day
- No more bets are placed on the fight with Yekaterina Trubetskaya
- You can no longer get info on an already researched opponent after deceiving Milana
- If you scold Galina while she takes your measurements, she will no longer agree to make armor for you
- Completing the plasteel armor now correctly grants the "Walking Tank" achievement
- The third fight in the dueling club properly grants a new circuit
- No longer receive double XP for fights in the dueling club
- Added an extra autosave after the first tournament win
- When Galina asks about your girlfriend and you choose to evade the question, you no longer tell her about your dream girl
- In one chat with Galina, choosing "reply" no longer just makes her repeat the question
- Galina no longer text to discuss armor edits after you've fully completed the armor
- Boris's knuckleduster can now be equipped in the second weapon slot too
- Reading descriptions before Yevgeny gets to Galina no longer breaks descriptions
- You can no longer go to sleep while an item description is on screen and vice versa
