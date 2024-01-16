 Skip to content

Progeria: Vae Victis update for 16 January 2024

Patch notes 1.06 from 16.1.2024:

Build 13186663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lera's cake no longer duplicates in inventory
  • On spending time with Igor, the "Express agreement/disagreement" choice is no longer inverted
  • Fixed a typo in the tutorial for Georgy's mission
  • You can no longer invite Lera to the rally if you asked her to settle down, regardless of relationship level (she declined anyway)
  • Georgy has stopped being generous and takes back his owed 1,000 rubles if you invite him to any fight
  • You can no longer ask Galina on a date if you have no time left that day
  • No more bets are placed on the fight with Yekaterina Trubetskaya
  • You can no longer get info on an already researched opponent after deceiving Milana
  • If you scold Galina while she takes your measurements, she will no longer agree to make armor for you
  • Completing the plasteel armor now correctly grants the "Walking Tank" achievement
  • The third fight in the dueling club properly grants a new circuit
  • No longer receive double XP for fights in the dueling club
  • Added an extra autosave after the first tournament win
  • When Galina asks about your girlfriend and you choose to evade the question, you no longer tell her about your dream girl
  • In one chat with Galina, choosing "reply" no longer just makes her repeat the question
  • Galina no longer text to discuss armor edits after you've fully completed the armor
  • Boris's knuckleduster can now be equipped in the second weapon slot too
  • Reading descriptions before Yevgeny gets to Galina no longer breaks descriptions
  • You can no longer go to sleep while an item description is on screen and vice versa

