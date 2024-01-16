 Skip to content

Girls And Robots update for 16 January 2024

January 17th major update patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13186622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Three maps have been remade.
  2. Optimizing UI language selection issues.
  3. Remade the battle logic.
  4. Comprehensively modified and improved the skills of all characters.

