Update Notes for First Playtest!

This is the first Dungeon Renovators playtest! Note that this is a very early build: art and animation is mostly placeholder, and not all features are in the game yet. So why let people play it? We want to make sure that the game is shaping up to be fun and that we're headed in the right direction. It's important that we find out what people like most (and don't like) before it's too late to make changes. At the end, be sure to hit F12 to submit feedback on what you liked and what changes or additions you'd like to see. Also, note that this playtest should work pretty well with gamepads.