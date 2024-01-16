This is the first Dungeon Renovators playtest! Note that this is a very early build: art and animation is mostly placeholder, and not all features are in the game yet. So why let people play it? We want to make sure that the game is shaping up to be fun and that we're headed in the right direction. It's important that we find out what people like most (and don't like) before it's too late to make changes. At the end, be sure to hit F12 to submit feedback on what you liked and what changes or additions you'd like to see. Also, note that this playtest should work pretty well with gamepads.
Dungeon Renovators Playtest update for 16 January 2024
Update Notes for First Playtest!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2164171 Depot 2164171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update