1.8.19 - Sacred Altar

Share · View all patches · Build 13186561 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 16:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. The summoning process is coming to an end. There are still a few details to review, but nothing too serious. I'm increasingly focused on balancing and how to make the game more challenging. I have some ideas in mind, and the game is likely to undergo significant changes in the upcoming updates, especially in hard mode.