1.8.19 - Sacred Altar

Hello everyone. The summoning process is coming to an end. There are still a few details to review, but nothing too serious. I'm increasingly focused on balancing and how to make the game more challenging. I have some ideas in mind, and the game is likely to undergo significant changes in the upcoming updates, especially in hard mode.
-
Sacred altar: completly reworked
-
Toxic tree: limited to 10 poison and King effect reworked
-
Water elemental: rebalanced (stronger)
-
Light Angel: does not target useless pieces anymore
-
Pact of the white: does not target useless pieces anymore
-
-
Dragon paw: does not target useless pieces anymore
-
Conclave is harder in hard (still not enough)
-
Ballroom: no more poison tiles in hard
-
Jungle: pig's AI fixed
-
Gold mine: buy dwarf fixed
-
Dimensional tower: redirection fixed
-
Earth pillar: earth at the end of a turn removed
-
Toxic tree: visual of elements fixed
Changed files in this update