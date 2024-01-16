 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 16 January 2024

1.8.19 - Sacred Altar

Share · View all patches · Build 13186561

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. The summoning process is coming to an end. There are still a few details to review, but nothing too serious. I'm increasingly focused on balancing and how to make the game more challenging. I have some ideas in mind, and the game is likely to undergo significant changes in the upcoming updates, especially in hard mode.

  • Sacred altar: completly reworked

  • Toxic tree: limited to 10 poison and King effect reworked

  • Water elemental: rebalanced (stronger)

  • Light Angel: does not target useless pieces anymore

  • Pact of the white: does not target useless pieces anymore

  • Dragon paw: does not target useless pieces anymore

  • Conclave is harder in hard (still not enough)

  • Ballroom: no more poison tiles in hard

  • Jungle: pig's AI fixed

  • Gold mine: buy dwarf fixed

  • Dimensional tower: redirection fixed

  • Earth pillar: earth at the end of a turn removed

  • Toxic tree: visual of elements fixed

