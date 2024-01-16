Abandoned Factory New Enemies

- Added 2 new enemy types to the Abandoned Factory floor (Spider Mine and Scrap Turret)
- Updated the Abandoned Factory room configurations
- Updated Jolts Ability to stun for significantly longer
- Updated Bytes Ability to no longer clear projectiles
- Fixed Spider Mines to now tint to the correct color depending on the floor
- Fixed a bug where some item effects would stay after beating a run
- Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes spawn in the first room of a floor
- Fixed several small bugs
Changed files in this update