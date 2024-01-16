 Skip to content

Error 259 update for 16 January 2024

Abandoned Factory New Enemies

Abandoned Factory New Enemies

16 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 2 new enemy types to the Abandoned Factory floor (Spider Mine and Scrap Turret)
  • Updated the Abandoned Factory room configurations
  • Updated Jolts Ability to stun for significantly longer
  • Updated Bytes Ability to no longer clear projectiles
  • Fixed Spider Mines to now tint to the correct color depending on the floor
  • Fixed a bug where some item effects would stay after beating a run
  • Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes spawn in the first room of a floor
  • Fixed several small bugs

