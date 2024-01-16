Patch v0.20.7

Here is a small patch with a bunch of fixed bugs that was mostly found by the community. Also this patch brings a pretty big change in rotation steps of big hexagon-like sockets that can be found mostly on fuel tanks. Initially those sockets supported only 60 degrees turns to follow the hexagon sockets restrictions. After receiving some feedback and thinking about it for a while I decided to remove this restriction and allow rotation on those sockets with a 10 degrees step. Despite being not very “socket accurate” It should not break anything and will greatly increase customizability of all rockets. I hope you will enjoy this change.

v0.20.7 release notes

Part changes:

🔸 rotation step for hexagon, heptahedron, star and heptahedron range sockets increased from 6 to 36 steps;

Changes:

🔸 updated to latest Unity patch version, increasing the game stability;

🔸 removed CRC check on asset bundles, that can randomly prevent the game from starting up;

🔸 removed some shader duplication wich should improve performance;

Fixes:

🔸 game crashes on quit from flight or spaceport;

🔸 black squares appears on windows in the assembly shop;

🔸 orbit stats panel breaks when changing SOI from Earth to Moon;

🔸 flipped socket for nano reaction wheel;

🔸 visible tiling on skycrane material;

🔸 crash on skycrane detach when spacecraft is on the ground;

🔸 crash when adjusting manever using mouse wheel, when editing values in input fields at the same time.