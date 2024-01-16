DSX v3 BETA 012 released. Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 13186410 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you own the DLC and don't have v3, Make sure you switch to the v3 BETA branch.

Instructions here.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server

BETA 012 Release Notes:

DSX now supports the DualSense Edge Internal Profile System, allowing adjustment of up to 3 customizable profiles.

NOTE: Modifications are only possible when the DS Edge is connected via a USB cable.

Any changes made within a profile will seamlessly reflect across other systems like the PS5. Easily access and make modifications through the DS Edge | PSVR 2 Page.

Customize your gaming experience with these features:

Rename profiles with a 40-character limit for personalized organization.

Tailor supported Button Assignments, including remapping and full button disablement.

Adjust Stick Sensitivity by selecting from 6 sensitivity curves with curve adjustment capabilities.

Modify Trigger Deadzones for L2 and R2.

To switch between DS Edge Profiles effortlessly: