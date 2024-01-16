DSX v3 BETA 012 released. Check out what's new!

If you own the DLC and don't have v3, Make sure you switch to the v3 BETA branch.
Instructions here.
If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server
BETA 012 Release Notes:
- DSX now supports the DualSense Edge Internal Profile System, allowing adjustment of up to 3 customizable profiles.
NOTE: Modifications are only possible when the DS Edge is connected via a USB cable.
Any changes made within a profile will seamlessly reflect across other systems like the PS5. Easily access and make modifications through the DS Edge | PSVR 2 Page.
Customize your gaming experience with these features:
- Rename profiles with a 40-character limit for personalized organization.
- Tailor supported Button Assignments, including remapping and full button disablement.
- Adjust Stick Sensitivity by selecting from 6 sensitivity curves with curve adjustment capabilities.
- Modify Trigger Deadzones for L2 and R2.
To switch between DS Edge Profiles effortlessly:
Fn + Triangle - Default Profile
Fn + Circle - custom profile 1
Fn + Cross - Custom Profile 2
Fn + Square - Custom Profile 3
DSX now includes .NET 7, eliminating the need for users to separately download and install .NET 7 for the application to function.
Enhanced DSX Launcher now features logging capabilities, aiding in troubleshooting when users encounter issues launching DSX through Steam. The launcher has been streamlined for quicker DSX launches.
Revamped VirtualPad SDKs with the integration of new methods for Xbox 360 emulation, now supporting serial numbers for recognition across various Xinput APIs. Additionally, improved error handling during virtual device creation.
Introduced Haptic Feedback warning for controllers without USB connections or those not of the DualSense type.
Added button to Disable passthrough for Adaptive Triggers and LED Pages when displaying the passthrough warnings.
Adaptive Triggers and LED Page mode selections are now highlighted with the accent color, making it clear and easily identifiable which mode is currently selected.
DS4 emulation warning removed due to increased stability.
Concealed DualSense features (Player Indicators, Indicator Brightness) when a DualShock 4 is selected as the device.
When Constant Data Communication is turned off, the device will now update every few seconds instead of waiting for new data to be sent to the controller.
Resolved issues related to controller connection attempts in DSX.
Addressed and fixed bugs related to sending/receiving data from a controller in DSX.
Resolved an issue in the Notifications Page where the Low Battery Notification Repeat setting was not being saved.
