1.28 Update (RV Update | Server Performance | Lockable Containers++)

We’re back at it here and we’ve got a nice little update to discuss. Firstly, happy new year! The team hopes you had a great holiday. We’ve been working on some general gameplay improvements and adding some new features. Below is just a writeup on what we’ve been up to over the last couple of weeks.

RV Improvements

The RV has been a team favorite since the concept. We’ve always loved the idea of creating a “mobile home base." In 1.28 that vision becomes more of a reality. The RV is now fully functional. This includes the stove, sink, bed, rear ladder and a functioning/lockable side door.

These features have been a long time coming. Along with the working RV features, we are introducing a new RV variant. The player can now find a completely empty RV, allow you to place crates, new lockable storage and whatever else you’d like to store inside.

Working Stove

This has been probably one of the most requested features from the community. The ability to cook inside the RV allows for a true nomad experience. The player can also get dirty water from the sink, for the time being the supply is endless.



Cooking on the road!



Dirty water mobile

Working Door

The RV door has always been kind of wonky, in 1.28 players can manually close and now lock the door. A well fortified RV locked up is a very secure and feasible survival vehicle.



RV locking door

Working Bed

In version 1.28 the bed can now be used to set home. This creates a genuine nomad experience and rounds the RV off nicely. You can live on the road and always respawn back at your fortified RV.



RV Home

RV Ladder

Another feature added to the RV in 1.28 is a working ladder mechanic for the rear ladder. 1.27 introduced placement mechanics for the RV. This allows players to place loot/fortifications or random items on most surfaces in and on the RV.

This feature also encompasses the RV’s roof. Players can now easily access and use the roof for storage or some kind of insane rolling fortress…



RV Ladder



Rolling fortress



Rolling fortress 2



Rolling fortress interior



Rolling fortress exterior

Empty RV and Prison Bus

Placement mode inside vehicles has opened up some new possibilities. We realized with this mechanics introduction in 1.27 that empty/cleaned out versions of both the RV and Police Bus were absolutely needed, allowing players to retrofit their vehicles as they see fit.



Empty prison bus



Stocked up prison bus



Empty RV



Stocked up RV

Patch Notes - 1.28

HOTFIX 1.28.1

Sensor items now spawn in the world.

Sensor work lamp now working correctly

Now possible to remove home for RV

Propane tanks now explode and clear up items correctly.

Items attached/on vehicle now get destroyed when the vehicle explodes.

It's now possible to interact with RV interior cabinets without unlocking the vehicle.

Lockable Storage

Added new craftable metal storage containers.

Added functionality for locking craftable containers

Performance

Various server improvements to bring the RAM usage down significantly. 1.27 introduced a bug which caused the server to use 6gb. That should now be down to 2gb.

Pickups

Reintroduced the work lamps (Switch and Sensor variants)

Placement of items now allowed inside of AI rag dolls

/kill now displays right amount of AI killed (no longer includes dead AI)

Vehicle repair kit now has icon in the inventory.

Vehicle accessories

Vehicle bull bars vehicle attachment drop added.

Vehicle light bar vehicle attachment drop added.

Cooking stoves in RV now works.

Water tap in RV now works.

Vehicles

It’s now possible to set the RV as your home by interacting with the bed.

Ladder on the RV now works.

RV door now works and is lockable.

Added emptied version of the RV and prison bus. Allowing for more placement area.

Vehicle license plates now randomize.

Graphics

Fix for pink shaders in fortification mode

Improved pillow model

improved wood drop visuals

Admin

If you're enjoying the game and our recent updates, please consider leaving a review. Thanks for your support! :)

